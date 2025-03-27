Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Dar Global announced its contribution of AED1 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Dar Global’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

It promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, stated that the campaign provides a valuable opportunity to honour fathers by supporting sustainable healthcare for those less fortunate, reflecting the UAE's deeply ingrained humanitarian values.

El Chaar added, “It is an honour to contribute to this generous campaign and support the UAE's humanitarian and charitable initiatives that aid the poor and needy worldwide.

This contribution reflects our commitment to social responsibility and our eagerness to collaborate with MBRGI to create positive change in underserved communities.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).