UrduPoint.com

Date Palm Agriculture In UAE Significantly Developed In Recent Years: ADAFSA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Date palm agriculture in UAE significantly developed in recent years: ADAFSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) stressed that date palm agriculture in the UAE has significantly developed in recent years and noted its efforts to advance this sector and ensure its sustainability by launching programmes and services dedicated to farmers that encourages them to adopt good production practices.

On the eve of the annual Arab Date Palm Day on 15th September, ADAFSA said total production in 2020 amounted to 258,000 tonnes, highlighting its exerted efforts to develop this vital sector. It noted that the date quality depends on the commitment to implement good agricultural practices from the start of the season until harvest.

ADAFSA added that its integrated palm pest management programme for Abu Dhabi farms has successfully controlled pests and insects that infect palm trees, and pheromone traps have helped eliminated 9,785,661 red palm weevils since the programme began in 2013.

There are currently some 21,157 light traps and 125,134 pheromone traps set around farms in Abu Dhabi, it added.

ADAFSA's technical teams surveyed pests that affect palm trees, which covered more than 6.8 million trees in some 22,855 farms in various regions of Abu Dhabi. Under this framework, infected palm trees were treated and the pests and insects that infected them were controlled through the application of the integrated pest management programme, which included the use of pheromone traps to catch red palm weevils and light traps to catch excavators, as well as applying appropriate pesticides or spraying with micronised sulphur.

According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, the date palm is probably the most ancient cultivated tree.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi September 2020 From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

4 minutes ago
 The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

15 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

20 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on ‘International ..

UVAS organised online session on ‘International Rankings’

30 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

35 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.