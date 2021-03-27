‘Date Palm International Photography’ competition announces winners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has announced the winners of the "Date Palm International Photography" competition in its 12th session, 2021.

The competition is organised by the Award under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation board of Trustees.

The First Category "Date Palm Tree" winners are: Sayed Ammar Alsayed Ahmed Alsayed Abdulla Al Ashoor of UAE, who scored the first position, Khaled Juma Abdulrhman Murad Al Blooshi (UAE) came second and Jeanne Yvonne de Waal (South Africa) obtained the third position.

Also, the Second Category "Human and Date Palm Tree" winners are Abdullah Hussain A Al Shaikh from Saudi Arabia( first), Hisham Ramadan Shaaban Jaber Hassan from Egypt (second) and Housni El Maaloumy of Morocco (third).

This announcement was made in a press statement by Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, who expressed his happiness for what the competition has achieved during the past twelve years, which helped enhance the human relationship with the date palm tree using the photography art as a mean of developing the public awareness on the importance of the date palm tree.

Highlighting the tourism, environmental and heritage components of the date palm tree through the photographic pictures and encouraging the human connection with the earth and the environment.

"The 12th session of the competition was remarkable by the participation of 752 photographers, representing 25 countries, from around the world, where the number of participating photos reached 2,263 beautiful pictures that expressed the photographers love and close relationship with the blessed tree," added Dr. Zaid.