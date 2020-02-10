UrduPoint.com
DATIS emerges as global platform to make cities friendlier to People of Determination

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 10th February, 2020 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, asserted that the Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit, DATIS, is a qualitative addition to international efforts aimed at making the world better and more accessible to tourists from within the ranks of People of Determination.

"We have taken the initiative and important steps to achieve our goal of making Dubai one of the most prominent leading tourist destinations preferred by People of Determination. However, we will not rest on our laurels, but will move forward, in coordination with government and private entities and international organisations, to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in this field," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Patron of the Summit.

He added, "The summit has come out with a number of recommendations covering the most important challenges that People of Determination face while travelling between the cities of the world. We will work to implement those that are suitable and translate them into a tangible practical reality with the aim of upgrading the quality of services we provide to our visitors while making their visit to Dubai a pleasurable and easy experience."

He made the statements on the occasion of the announcement of the second edition of the summit, which will take place on 10th and 11th November, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The DATIS aims to mobilise the largest gathering of local and international officials to delve into issues dealing with the rights of People of Determination with regard to tourism and travel, and the importance of enhancing collaboration to have all cities of the world become friendlier for People of Determination as part of strategic plans implemented in phases to ultimately reach the objective of making all the cities of the world more accessible to this segment that accounts for 10 to 15 percent of the total international community.

The second edition of the summit will have a number of speakers, including decision-makers, senior officials of international organisations concerned and experts from within the ranks of People of Determination, who will discuss very important issues, including strategies and policies, the importance of global designs of cities and how to transform them into cities accessible to all.

They will also debate over whether it is possible to achieve a comfortable living environment for People of Determination; how to ensure freedom of movement in various modes of air, land and sea transport to millions of tourists around the world; and how to reach new horizons on the level of services directed to People of Determination.

In addition, the summit will discuss other important topics, including the importance of technology in changing the lives of People of Determination and enabling them to better travel between destinations, and the role of data provided by websites in facilitating the task of choosing friendly destinations.

