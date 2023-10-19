Daughter of jiu-jitsu legend André Galvão to compete in ADXC 1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the highly anticipated inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1) draws near. The enthusiasm was evident as fighters showcased their exceptional skills at the UAEJJ Fitness Arena during an open workout on Tuesday.

Jiu-jitsu icon André Galvão, a Brazilian grappling legend, took centre stage as he trained alongside his daughter, Sarah, who is set to etch her name in history as the first fighter in the ADXC 1.

André Galvão expressed his excitement for this groundbreaking event, hailed as a potential game-changer in the world of jiu-jitsu. “This event holds immense significance for us because my daughter, Sarah, will be the very first fighter in the entire series. It marks the debut edition of the IDXC,” he said.

“Sarah’s role as the first female fighter fills us with exhilaration. We’ve poured tremendous effort into our training, and I have full confidence that she will deliver an outstanding performance. Her unwavering passion for Jiu-Jitsu, coupled with her dedication and discipline, will undoubtedly shine through.”

When asked about her feelings regarding her position as the first fighter in the ADXC series, Sarah, who is the youngest competitor at the age of 17 at ADXC 1, said, “I suppose I’ll go down in history as the pioneer in this series. Uncertain about the future, I can’t express how thrilled I am to be the first, especially as the first woman in this event. I’ll stick to my usual approach. Since it’s a submission-only event, my goal is to secure a submission. If that doesn’t happen, I’ll still give my very best performance, regardless of the outcome.

”

Galvão elaborated on Sarah’s distinctive training regimen, saying, “Our training was unique, involving rigorous exercises against the cage and wall. We also incorporated three-minute rounds with one-minute breaks, closely simulating tournament conditions during our preparation.”

Sarah Galvão too shared her perspective on the training process. “Preparing for this competition was a unique experience, mainly because I’ve never competed in this specific setting before. Although I’ve had a super fight in the past, it was quite some time ago. Nevertheless, I am genuinely excited about this opportunity to challenge myself and contribute to the growth of the Jiu-Jitsu community. It’s truly thrilling that they have organised such a fantastic event,” she said.

Reflecting on the championship, Galvão added, “This event is remarkably different from the conventions of the Jiu-Jitsu world, and I believe it has the potential to redefine global perceptions of the sport. The enhanced action and fan engagement within the cage are sure to attract a broader audience.”

Galvão further praised Abu Dhabi for pioneering this unique approach, saying, “What Abu Dhabi is accomplishing here is unparalleled on a global scale. Abu Dhabi has firmly established itself as the epicentre of Jiu-Jitsu, with a multitude of practitioners starting at a young age. This event is a catalyst for change, and I hope that many other countries will follow suit in the future.”

ADXC 1 is scheduled to take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City on 20th October. Organised in collaboration with the AJP, this world-class event promises to deliver a night of intense competition.