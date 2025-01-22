Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees, underscored the critical role of cooperation in navigating the transition from the Industrial Age to the era of Artificial Intelligence.

Speaking at the 55th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Schwab said, "This transition from the Industrial to the Intelligent Age is occurring at an exponential pace, carrying unprecedented risks for humanity as we strive to prepare and adapt for its complexities.

"Yet, it also offers significant opportunities to transcend our current challenges and spark a new renaissance – one defined by advancements in knowledge, health, culture and societal welfare."

Schwab called on the global community to rise to the moment with "constructive optimism", urging stakeholders from all sectors – government, business, civil society and academia – to unite in crafting solutions to shared challenges. "By embracing constructive optimism and believing in our collective capacity and commitment to improving the state of the world, we can shape the Intelligent Age as an age where every human being can realise their full potential."

Børge Brende, President and CEO of World Economic Forum, stressed that the world is at a critical inflection point and that 2025 will be a year of enormous consequence. "The long-standing international order that existed for the last three decades has receded. We need to find more effective ways to work together. It is the only way forward."

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, outlined Europe's plan to adapt to a new era of "harsh geostrategic competition" by increasing its competitiveness, strengthening global partnerships and maintaining its commitment to sustainable development.

"To sustain our growth in the next quarter of the century, Europe must shift gears," she said. "We should not take anything for granted. We must look for new opportunities wherever they arise. This is the moment to engage beyond blocs and taboos. And Europe is ready for change."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for renewed commitments to security and prosperity in the face of global challenges, emphasising that partnerships serve as the "engine for successful economic development."

Ding Xuexiang, Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China, warned against the growing fragmentation of the global economic system. He advocated for a universally beneficial globalisation process, reaffirming China's commitment to a UN-centred multilateral order and calling for greater cooperation in scientific and technological innovation to ensure equitable advancements for all nations.

Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, reaffirmed the country's commitment to leveraging AI. "We aim to prioritise the establishment of research and development centres, particularly in high-technology sectors. These efforts will not only advance technological innovation, but also position Vietnam as a hub for high-tech manufacturing and development in the region," he added.

With South Africa recently assuming the G20 Presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, outlined Africa's objectives for the G20 Summit, set to take place in Johannesburg in November 2025, the first to be hosted in Africa. He said South Africa will focus its G20 Presidency on three themes: solidarity, equality and sustainable development.

