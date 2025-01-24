Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, is actively participating in the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland with a delegation of 6 of its leading portfolio companies.

Accompanied by the Group CEOs of 2PointZero, Multiply Group, Modon Holding, PureHealth, Sirius International Holding, and Grupo Nutresa, IHC and its leadership are contributing to critical global discussions under this year’s theme, "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age".

The annual WEF gathering provides a vital platform for leaders across business, government, and civil society to address the world’s most pressing challenges. IHC’s presence reflects its commitment to fostering impactful partnerships and advancing solutions in innovation, sustainability, and value creation.

A highlight of IHC’s participation is the dedicated “IHC House @ Davos” on Promenade 72, a hub for high-level engagements and collaborative dialogues with global stakeholders across all industries. This platform underscores IHC’s forward-thinking approach to responsible and innovative investments.

By leveraging its unique portfolio of companies, the delegation is focused on addressing pressing global challenges and identifying transformative opportunities for progress.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, "Our presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos allows us to engage directly with global leaders, align on shared priorities, and amplify our role in constructing our portfolio and shaping a more sustainable and resilient future.

Our investments are not just about growth—they are about creating value that benefits communities and drives global progress. This approach is embodied in our Dynamic Value Networks, which connect assets across sectors to maximise synergies, prioritise stakeholder benefits, and foster impactful, sustainable partnerships.

’’

IHC is redefining global investment leadership by building Dynamic Value Networks—ecosystems that leverage the IHC mindset and sustainable practices to address challenges across industries, from healthcare and technology to space exploration and food security. By combining its global expertise with localised impact, IHC is charting a path for transformative change that bridges gaps between economies and communities.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, remarked, "Davos is a unique platform where the world’s most pressing challenges are addressed collaboratively. Our presence here underscores the importance of redefining healthcare to enhance longevity and quality of life. By driving conversations on innovation and sustainability, we aim to contribute meaningfully to shaping a healthier and more resilient global future."

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, stated, “Being in Davos alongside IHC has provided us with valuable exposure to global groups operating in the consumer discretionary sectors. We've witnessed exponential interest from these companies in joining the UAE's growth story. As we look ahead to 2025, we are actively exploring acquisition opportunities to expand our global portfolio, aligning with mega trends transitioning our world.”

IHC’s participation in the WEF 2025 underscores its strategic vision of turning investment into an engine for long-term progress. Through these events, IHC aims to drive forward critical discussions and collaborations, setting the stage for sustainable innovation and impactful global partnerships.

