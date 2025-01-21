Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation agreement, contributing AED36.7 million in support of UNHCR projects

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) pledged AED36.7 million (US $10 million) in support of sustainable projects and programmes organised by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency to aid forcibly displaced communities. This brings the total contributions by MBRGI to AED163.6 million since 2021.

The pledge was formalised in a cooperation agreement signed by MBRGI and UNHCR during the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. The agreement reflects MBRGI's commitment to strategic humanitarian support, empowering refugee and displaced communities through sustainable projects and programmes designed to improve their living conditions.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General at MBRGI and Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI. It underscores MBRGI's commitment to continuously improving the living conditions of refugees and displaced communities worldwide. The agreement further demonstrates MBRGI's dedication to supporting international efforts in this area.

Mohammad Al Gergawi stated: “This pledge to support sustainable projects for refugees and displaced communities reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness has emphasised the vital need to support vulnerable communities worldwide, offering assistance to alleviate suffering, empower individuals, and instil hope. This initiative embodies the UAE's founding principles of generosity and noble values.”

Al Gergawi added: “This collaboration with UNHCR aligns with MBRGI's ongoing strategy of fostering strong partnerships with UN humanitarian organisations and programs. We aim to bolster their efforts in alleviating suffering and empowering communities in need. MBRGI is committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of millions and will continue strengthening these strategic partnerships to support the UN's humanitarian mission.

UNHCR’s Grandi expressed his gratitude to MBRGI for their continued support and vital humanitarian role in enabling the UN Refugee Agency to fulfil its mission of supporting vulnerable and forcibly displaced communities.

The strategic partnership and ongoing collaboration between UNHCR and MBRGI weare crucial for ensuring the sustainability of projects and programmes for displaced people worldwide, he added. “Given the increasing scale and complexity of forced displacement and the subsequent rise in the need for food, medicine, and other essential support such combined efforts are more critical than ever,” Grandi said.

During a meeting with Grandi, Al Gergawi discussed joint efforts within their strategic partnership and explored avenues to strengthen this collaboration. Their focus was on enhancing support and empowerment for forcibly displaced communities worldwide by addressing essential needs and improving the services provided to enhance their living conditions.

MBRGI continues its close collaboration with UNHCR through increasing contributions. Since 2021, MBRGI's generous support has made a tangible difference in the lives of over 700,000 refugees and forcibly displaced people in 13 countries: Bangladesh, Botswana, India, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria, Tunisia and Chad.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, MBRGI established a proactive agenda focused on advancing cooperation with international humanitarian organisations and programmes. This agenda aims to support international efforts by developing sustainable frameworks that enhance the response to the needs of vulnerable and underprivileged populations worldwide.

MBRGI operates its initiatives and projects across five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities. In 2023, MBRGI spent AED 1.8 billion benefiting over 111 million people in 105 countries.

