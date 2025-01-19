Davos Forum kicks off tomorrow in Switzerland with 3,000 global figures

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) will begin on Monday in the Swiss resort town of Davos, with the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age."

The event, known as the Davos Forum, runs until 24 January and will convene global leaders to address key global and regional challenges. These include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

This year's edition brings together nearly 3,000 prominent figures from over 130 countries, spanning diverse sectors and regions, to foster dialogue, build trust, and drive collaborative action.

The forum will feature over 350 government leaders, including 60 heads of state and government. Participants include the US President-elect Donald Trump, who will join via live video in an interactive session, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, among others.

More than 1,600 business leaders, including over 900 CEOs and board chairs from WEF member companies and partners, will participate alongside over 120 global innovators, tech leaders, and startup founders.

The forum will centre discussions around five key pillars: Rebuilding Trust, Reimagining Growth, Investing in People, Safeguarding the Planet and Industries in the Intelligent Age.