UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dawahi Festival 9 Launches On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Dawahi Festival 9 launches on Thursday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) Coinciding with the spring break, the Dawahi Festival 9 of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, DSVA, of the Government of Sharjah will launch on Thursday, at Al Muntazah Park in Sharjah, for a period of 3 consecutive weeks with distinguished family activities.

The DSVA has completed all stages of its preparations to welcome 100 visitors per day for the festival, offering them dozens of programs and competitions.

The festival comes in light of the keenness of the DSVA and its partners, aiming to provide various programs and events for the public during the break time.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the DSVA, a member of Sharjah Executive Council, called on the people to speed up the reservation of the entry tickets, stressing on the importance of preserving the public health in light of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sharjah Salem Family All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens House of Wisdom, a futuristic ..

19 minutes ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade barbs over phosphorus us ..

10 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyruin's Sen ..

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs NAB to submit reply for not ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Higher Inflation in Russia Caused by Ob ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.