Dawahi Festival 9 launches on Thursday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) Coinciding with the spring break, the Dawahi Festival 9 of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, DSVA, of the Government of Sharjah will launch on Thursday, at Al Muntazah Park in Sharjah, for a period of 3 consecutive weeks with distinguished family activities.

The DSVA has completed all stages of its preparations to welcome 100 visitors per day for the festival, offering them dozens of programs and competitions.

The festival comes in light of the keenness of the DSVA and its partners, aiming to provide various programs and events for the public during the break time.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the DSVA, a member of Sharjah Executive Council, called on the people to speed up the reservation of the entry tickets, stressing on the importance of preserving the public health in light of coronavirus.