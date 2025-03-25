Dawoodi Bohra Community In UAE Contributes AED1 Million To 'Father Endowments'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) The Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE has contributed AED1 million to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.
Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers' Endowment campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.
The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work. Additionally, it establishes the concept of charitable endowments, while creating a community-wide movement to support its noble aims.
Kinana Jamaluddin, Representative of Sultan Al Bohra and Head of the Bohra community in Dubai, emphasised that the campaign is a great humanitarian initiative to help the impoverished and alleviate the suffering of the less fortunate worldwide, in line with Islamic teachings and the UAE's deeply rooted traditions of giving and generosity.
He stated, "Our contribution to this blessed Ramadan endowment campaign reflects the UAE's generous humanitarian efforts to foster a culture of giving and provide essential resources for sustainable healthcare for those in need. This is a powerful tribute to fathers and an affirmation of human values and compassion."
The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae) and a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
Recent Stories
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'4 minutes ago
-
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign4 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price down 32 cents to $76.28 pb19 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day34 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion34 minutes ago
-
EMSTEEL, Yellow Door Energy to develop largest industrial solar PV rooftop project in UAE49 minutes ago
-
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'49 minutes ago
-
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market1 hour ago
-
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies1 hour ago
-
WHO sets up first global wellness centre in India’s Gujarat state1 hour ago
-
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 20242 hours ago
-
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports2 hours ago