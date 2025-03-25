Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) The Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE has contributed AED1 million to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers' Endowment campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work. Additionally, it establishes the concept of charitable endowments, while creating a community-wide movement to support its noble aims.

Kinana Jamaluddin, Representative of Sultan Al Bohra and Head of the Bohra community in Dubai, emphasised that the campaign is a great humanitarian initiative to help the impoverished and alleviate the suffering of the less fortunate worldwide, in line with Islamic teachings and the UAE's deeply rooted traditions of giving and generosity.

He stated, "Our contribution to this blessed Ramadan endowment campaign reflects the UAE's generous humanitarian efforts to foster a culture of giving and provide essential resources for sustainable healthcare for those in need. This is a powerful tribute to fathers and an affirmation of human values and compassion."

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae) and a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).