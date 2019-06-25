‘Day of the Seafarer’ highlights importance of seafaring profession: Abdullah Al Nuaimi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, stated that celebrating the annual "International Day of the Seafarer" on 25th June highlights the global importance of the seafaring profession, despite the difficulties and dangers they constantly face.

The DotS celebrates and recognises the unique contribution made by seafarers from all over the world to international seaborne trade, the world economy and civil society.

He also noted the key role of seafarers and their contribution to international trade, as well as the importance of improving their conditions, due to the need for the international community to provide workers on ships with the necessary support.

Dr. Al Nuaimi pointed out that the day celebrates the work of seafarers in maintaining the safety of their ships, adding that around 90 percent of global trade is transported by sea, and statistics estimate that there are up to 1.5 million seafarers around the world.

"Maritime labour is a key part of the maritime transport industry, and investing in the maritime workforce will benefit the country and those involved in the industry, which requires caring for seafarer considering the difficulty of their work, as well as increasing awareness of this issue, under the framework of related international agreements and treaties," he further added.

He also highlighted the role of women and gender equality and explained that the slogan of this year’s celebration is "Women’s Empowerment in the Maritime Community," in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, while affirming that in 2019, the maritime world will focus on the role of women as leaders and decision-makers.

This year’s Day of the Seafarer, organised by the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, aims to encourage seafarers, both male and female, to show solidarity and achieve gender balance, Dr. Al Nuaimi said in conclusion.

The IMO is calling on everyone in the maritime world and beyond to get on board with this year's theme of gender equality and declare their support.

This year's DotS campaign, with its hashtag # IAmOnBoard, links with the IMO World Maritime Day theme, Empowering Women in the Maritime Community. The theme supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 5.