Day two of IPS 2025 highlights key global trends in real estate sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Discussion sessions and presentations continued on the second day of IPS 2025, highlighting the most prominent global trends in the real estate sector. This year, the event focused on Startups and propTech technologies, which have become the backbone of the future of real estate development around the world.

A specialised panel, in a session titled "Global Directions & Trends of Real Estate Market," reviewed the profound transformations facing the global real estate sector. Participants discussed how to adapt their strategies to the future in a dynamic and rapidly evolving environment, from planned communities and urban innovation to integrating artificial intelligence and social responsibility into the foundations of real estate development.

Dugasta Properties showcased their luxury living projects at the IPS 2025. Strategically located with seamless access to key amenities, these properties offer modern studio apartments, 1BHK, 2BHK and 3 BHK with premium facilities and a compelling investment package—including guaranteed returns, zero service charges, and a secure buyback option.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, addressed the importance of strategic planning in the face of volatile market cycles. He emphasised that a realistic reading of the current situation should not replace advance planning, noting the importance of data-driven forecasts to accurately understand supply and demand and maintain flexibility.

Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director of Danube Group, highlighted his company's focus on creating solutions that focus on customers' actual needs. He explained how, in 2014, the company noticed that 80% of Dubai's population—the majority of whom are expatriates—lived in rentals, and introduced a 1% monthly payment plan to facilitate home ownership.

Maria Foster, business Development Manager at Eva Properties, shared valuable insights into the transformative impact of technology in the sector. She emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence in improving customer experience, pointing to tools such as virtual assistants and chatbots that help bridge communication gaps and increase customer engagement.