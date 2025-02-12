Day Two Of World Governments Summit 2025 Features Various Events
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 12:16 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS) is holding its second day of sessions in Dubai, concluding on 13th February.
Under the theme "Shaping Future Governments", the second day of the summit features numerous events, panel discussions, and forums covering a wide range of topics, including technology, development, tourism, health, and government communication.
The summit explores major global transformations and the resulting opportunities and challenges across various sectors.
Through comprehensive dialogues, the summit supports the development of joint strategies and visions to enhance government work and strengthen international cooperation, aiming to accelerate development and prosperity worldwide.
The summit includes six main themes and 21 global forums examining key global trends and future transformations in over 200 main dialogue and interactive sessions.
The event brings together more than 300 prominent speakers – including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers – and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.
