DAZ Festival 2025 Wraps Up In Al Ain, Attracting 73,758 Visitors Over 10 Days
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) AL AIN, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – An exciting and memorable edition of DAZ Festival 2025 has come to a close, drawing over 73,758 visitors for 10 thrilling days at Al Jahili Park, Al Ain. This year’s festival was a celebration of adventure, family fun, exciting competitions, and delicious bites, offering something for everyone to enjoy in the great outdoors.
One of this year’s highlights was the ‘Into the Wild Obstacle Course’, where families and friends tackled thrilling challenges, pushing their limits and cheering each other on. The camaraderie and energy were unmatched as participants climbed, crawled, and swung their way to victory in this jungle-inspired adventure.
The Jungle Inflatables were a huge hit among the little adventurers. kids bounced, climbed, and slid through this vibrant play zone, their faces lighting up with pure joy as they explored the jungle.
The Adventure Park, featuring two ziplines, the heart-pounding Free Fall, and the thrilling Bag Drop was a delight for adventure enthusiasts.
Whether leaping from three meters onto a giant airbag or taking the plunge from a 10-metre drop, festival-goers embraced the excitement of the great outdoors.
Football fans were also in for a treat, with a full schedule of tournaments and games. From five-a-side competitions to Keep-Up, Tic Tac Toe, and Kids vs. Adults matchups, the energy was nonstop. The SV2 Football Workshop was another highlight, where young players had the chance to train with YouTube sensation Eman SV2 and pick up some expert tips. Due to overwhelming demand, five-a-side tournaments will now be a permanent feature at DAZ Festival, ensuring even more action-packed matches in the future.
As the festival wrapped up, visitors enjoyed live performances, delicious bites from 18 local and three international food concepts, and countless moments of fun and laughter. From families reconnecting in nature to adrenaline seekers conquering their fears, DAZ Festival 2025 delivered unforgettable memories for all.
Recent Stories
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days
DEWA, Parkin support future of electric vehicles with new charging stations in Q ..
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
More Stories From Middle East
-
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days34 seconds ago
-
DEWA, Parkin support future of electric vehicles with new charging stations in Q1 202516 minutes ago
-
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation31 minutes ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED 10 mn from Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, AW Rostamani Gro ..46 minutes ago
-
Austria's new government takes office1 hour ago
-
EU advancing on 2030 zero-pollution targets1 hour ago
-
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fathers’ Endowment cam ..2 hours ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Co ..2 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to scale climate-tech star ..3 hours ago
-
Three new destinations join flydubai’s network3 hours ago