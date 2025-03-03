DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) AL AIN, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – An exciting and memorable edition of DAZ Festival 2025 has come to a close, drawing over 73,758 visitors for 10 thrilling days at Al Jahili Park, Al Ain. This year’s festival was a celebration of adventure, family fun, exciting competitions, and delicious bites, offering something for everyone to enjoy in the great outdoors.

One of this year’s highlights was the ‘Into the Wild Obstacle Course’, where families and friends tackled thrilling challenges, pushing their limits and cheering each other on. The camaraderie and energy were unmatched as participants climbed, crawled, and swung their way to victory in this jungle-inspired adventure.

The Jungle Inflatables were a huge hit among the little adventurers. kids bounced, climbed, and slid through this vibrant play zone, their faces lighting up with pure joy as they explored the jungle.

The Adventure Park, featuring two ziplines, the heart-pounding Free Fall, and the thrilling Bag Drop was a delight for adventure enthusiasts.

Whether leaping from three meters onto a giant airbag or taking the plunge from a 10-metre drop, festival-goers embraced the excitement of the great outdoors.

Football fans were also in for a treat, with a full schedule of tournaments and games. From five-a-side competitions to Keep-Up, Tic Tac Toe, and Kids vs. Adults matchups, the energy was nonstop. The SV2 Football Workshop was another highlight, where young players had the chance to train with YouTube sensation Eman SV2 and pick up some expert tips. Due to overwhelming demand, five-a-side tournaments will now be a permanent feature at DAZ Festival, ensuring even more action-packed matches in the future.

As the festival wrapped up, visitors enjoyed live performances, delicious bites from 18 local and three international food concepts, and countless moments of fun and laughter. From families reconnecting in nature to adrenaline seekers conquering their fears, DAZ Festival 2025 delivered unforgettable memories for all.

