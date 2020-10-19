DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team up to raise importance of early and regular testing in breast cancer

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Dubai business Women Council, DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone have teamed up to raise importance of early and regular testing in breast cancer.

According to studies, the average age of diagnosis is ten years younger in the UAE than anywhere else in the world, rendering early testing and treatment crucial.

For this year's Pink October, an educational video released by the three entities, showcased ten influential women talk about breast cancer and how early detection can drastically increase the chances of cure.

In the UAE, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, constituting 38% of all female cancers, which has steadily increased over the last three decades. The high prevalence of the disease reinforces the critical need to generate awareness on a larger scale along with educating women on the methods to examine themselves regularly, as a woman's chances of survival increase by 95 per cent if the cancer is detected early.

"2020 has been a powerful reminder that we are all in this together, and our choices and actions have the power to protect the more vulnerable ones in a big way. The same holds true when it comes to breast cancer. It is inspiring to see so many people, organisations, and NGOs have dedicated themselves to work towards ending breast cancer.

Our aim behind making this video was to encourage people, to talk freely about breast cancer and understand how early detection can save their loved ones. Working with Al Jalila Foundation and these extraordinary women was an absolute honour and a privilege," said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone and Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, DBWC.

Recognising the considerable reach and impact these women hold, Creative Zone roped them in for the video; that features imminent personalities such as Dr Houriya Kazim, UAE's first female breast surgeon, Dr Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Director of investment,public and private partnerships, DHA, Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, Dubai Business Women Council, Debbie Stanford CEO - Novo Cinemas, Rosemin Madhavji Founder - Co R&R, Sirine Fadoul, Advisory at Yalla Give, Natalia Hassanie Founder – PoseTivity, Jenny Waite, Author, In The Pink, Randa Mushtaha, Content Director, Almentor, and Nadine Chammas, The Life Director.

The video was made with valued support from Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation.