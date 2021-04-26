UrduPoint.com
DBWC, DED Collaborate On Supporting, Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

DBWC, DED collaborate on supporting, empowering women entrepreneurs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Economic Development (DED) to enhance cooperation in supporting and empowering female entrepreneurs in the council.

The agreement is expected to grant various privileges to entrepreneurs by exchange experiences in the field of small and medium enterprises and organising events and initiatives to promote entrepreneurial projects, thus achieving sustainable development of their businesses and meeting their professional aspirations, as active members of the economy of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, DBWC, and Mariam Al Afridi, Director of Government Communications Department, DED.

Welcoming the agreement, Dr. Raja Al Gurg, President of the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), underlined that this comes as part of its endeavours to broaden its strategic network and partnership with various competent authorities to lend support and care for the DBWC members, pointing out that the MoU constitutes an organisational framework for cooperation with the DED, to strengthen relations and achieve common visions and goals to encourage entrepreneurship and support women in the small and medium enterprises sector.

"This would help serve the vision and orientations of the UAE and the efforts underway to raise this vital sector. Our partnership with the DED is expected to provide support for the projects of female entrepreneurs and take them to new heights of development and expansion by tapping into the DED’s capabilities and expertise in this regard and its ability to achieve growth for the members of the Council and enhance their status," she added.

Dr. Al Gurg made it clear that the MoU underpins the DBWC’s role in supporting the entrepreneurship sector, which has the priority among the council’s initiatives and programmes to cement the status of Dubai as a leading entrepreneurship hub across the region.

Mariam Al Afridi, Director, Government Communication at Dubai Economy was quoted as saying, "Empowering women through business and entrepreneurship is the main focus of Dubai Economy and our efforts have expanded to wider geographies and demographics through initiatives such as SheTrades MENA as well as the efforts of Dubai SME, our agency mandated to develop the small and medium enterprises sector, to promote an entrepreneurial culture across the local community through specialised training, advisory and funding for idea incubation and start-up growth. "

