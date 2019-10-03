DBWC, European delegation discuss ways to promote economic cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The Dubai Business Women Council, DBWC, and a high-level European delegation yesterday discussed ways to foster cooperation and develop networking mechanisms with business communities.

The business delegation, comprising 11 businesspersons representing some of the most prominent start-ups in Europe, including France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Italy, was received at the headquarters of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On their arrival, members of the visiting delegation headed by Igor Lys, Founder and CEO, Gambit, were welcomed by Dr. Raja Al Gurg, President of the DBWC, and the DBWC board members, as well as members who represented several local business communities.

The delegates included chairmen and executive directors of European companies specialised in consulting solutions, marketing, digital communication, artificial intelligence, big data, financial technology, real estate, e-commerce and financial investments.

During a roundtable discussion, the council briefed its guests on Dubai’s investment opportunities and discussed the possibility of establishing business partnerships and ways to bridge economic ties, taking advantage of international expertise.

In her opening statement, Dr. Raja Al Gurg emphasised the role of the DBWC in empowering women and building communication bridges with various economic sectors in countries across the world.

Dr. Al Gurg said, "Thanks to its state-of-the-art infrastructure and unparalleled services, Dubai has become an ideal destination for global business partnerships, which further reaffirms its position as a global economic capital. It is also the world’s first destination for tolerance, where more than 200 different nationalities are working and coexisting in harmony. This would be credited to Dubai’s competitive advantages, advanced infrastructure, diversified investment opportunities and surely its wise government that recognises the requirements of the business community and spares no efforts to engage the private sector in true partnerships."

Praising the outcome of the meeting, Igor Lys said, "The excellent reputation of Dubai, its leading business community and achievements have turned it into a major player not only in the regional economy but also in the world, and not enough people in Europe are fully aware of that. Therefore, our European delegation decided to visit Dubai and demystify it."

"Our visit has achieved the desired objectives. It laid the foundations for constructive dialogue and fruitful business relationships," he concluded, thanking Alex Minin, NtechLab CEO, for the support.