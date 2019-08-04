UrduPoint.com
DBWC Invites Female Emirati Entrepreneurs To Leverage Its Services

Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The Dubai Business Women Council, DBWC, has called on female Emirati entrepreneurs to become members and benefit from a wide range of competitive advantages to add to their business and investment activities.

The council aims to increase the rate of Emirati businesswomen and entrepreneurs to 20 percent by 2020, up from the current rate of some 12 percent.

"The DBWC was established to empower working women and help businesswomen highlight their abilities and skills in the business environment to develop their enterprises. We are committed to implementing an advanced strategy inspired by the vision of the wise leadership of Dubai. It is based on the pillars of developing and refining skills and helping businesswomen develop and apply the latest business practices to keep pace with Dubai's rapid transformation towards intelligent conversion," said Raja Easa Al Gurg, President of the DBWC.

The DBWC membership benefits include easy access to the membership database of nearly 1,000 Names, allowing them to communicate with members of the council, to encourage developing business opportunities and economic partnerships.

In addition, members receive exclusive access to participate in a series of training workshops and seminars.

Members of the DBWC also have the ability to promote their companies and businesses by providing special offers to members, with a view to introducing their services, projects, and products through a special section for members' offers on the DBWC’s website.

The DBWC membership is open to all Emirati businesswomen and also to businesswomen from various nationalities residing in Dubai.

Officials noted that the DBWC welcomes business owners, female entrepreneurs, and executive leaders in government and private authorities to join its platform.

