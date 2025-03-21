Open Menu

DCD Abu Dhabi Launches 'Capacity Building' Programme For Licencing Social Care Professionals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care professionals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched the third edition of the "Capacity Building" programme—an intensive academic diploma designed to enhance the skills and competencies of social care professionals.

Nearly 130 professionals who previously did not meet the educational qualifications required for obtaining a professional licence in Abu Dhabi have been selected to register for this initiative.

The "Capacity Building" programme not only helps participants meet licencing requirements but also empowers them with essential knowledge and skills to elevate their professional performance.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licencing and Control Sector at DCD, emphasised that licencing social care professionals ensures the delivery of services based on high professional and ethical standards.

He highlighted that the programme reflects DCD's commitment to fostering a sustainable and supportive social environment.

He stated, "Licencing is a crucial step in safeguarding society from unethical practices while maintaining adherence to international standards related to education and experience."

The "Capacity Building" programme has already made a significant impact, with 153 professionals completing its first and second editions. These participants specialised in various social care fields, including non-clinical psychology, social work, and counselling (family and marriage counselling) have further strengthened Abu Dhabi's social care workforce.

Related Topics

Education Abu Dhabi Marriage Family From

Recent Stories

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

7 seconds ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

15 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

45 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

45 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

2 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

2 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East