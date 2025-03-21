DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care professionals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched the third edition of the "Capacity Building" programme—an intensive academic diploma designed to enhance the skills and competencies of social care professionals.

Nearly 130 professionals who previously did not meet the educational qualifications required for obtaining a professional licence in Abu Dhabi have been selected to register for this initiative.

The "Capacity Building" programme not only helps participants meet licencing requirements but also empowers them with essential knowledge and skills to elevate their professional performance.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licencing and Control Sector at DCD, emphasised that licencing social care professionals ensures the delivery of services based on high professional and ethical standards.

He highlighted that the programme reflects DCD's commitment to fostering a sustainable and supportive social environment.

He stated, "Licencing is a crucial step in safeguarding society from unethical practices while maintaining adherence to international standards related to education and experience."

The "Capacity Building" programme has already made a significant impact, with 153 professionals completing its first and second editions. These participants specialised in various social care fields, including non-clinical psychology, social work, and counselling (family and marriage counselling) have further strengthened Abu Dhabi's social care workforce.