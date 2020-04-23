DCD announces Primary results of 'Life during Coronavirus Survey'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, DCD, has announced the preliminary results of the 'Life During Coronavirus Survey', that saw the participation of over 32,000 individuals in the emirate.

According to the department, the survey was conducted to analyse the consequences of the spread of the virus, aiming to strengthen the community bonds, preserving values of tolerance and cohesion and to identify the community’s life patterns during this time.

Results were submitted to the concerned parties and decision makers to ensure a sustainable quality of life and a better future, DCD added.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said, that the survey aims to anticipate the future of the social sector through a set of scientific research tools, which enables the department to find appropriate solutions with the government and private sector partners, as well as societal institutes.

The department announced the launch of the questionnaire in early April. According to preliminary findings, DCD explained, 90 percent of the participants confirmed their knowledge of the preventive measures related to the coronavirus.

Also, 90 percent of the respondents expressed their belief that officials took COVID-19 developments seriously and effectively, while 88 percent believe that the government health institutions are fully equipped and able to deal with the pandemic. Ninety percent of those surveyed indicated that the government was quick to provide medical and non-medical staff to face the crisis.

On the other hand, 93 percent confirmed their confidence in the ability of the authorities to deal with the current situation.

Ninety percent the participants stated that the authorities have taken pre-emptive measures against the virus, while 89 percent confirmed that they rely on news from official sources in regards to this pandemic.

The survey results showed in the family bonding axis, that 99 percent of the participants have changed their lifestyle due to the pandemic, where they indicated that one of the most prominent changes is to avoid public places, while 85 percent consider that the crisis contributed to strengthening their family bonds and that they are spending more time with their children. Ninety-six percent of respondents reported that they are encouraging their family members and acquaintances to take the necessary measures to protect themselves from the virus.

As for social bonding, 96.7 percent of the participants confirmed that they believe in the necessity of cooperating with the government and all members of society to successfully face this crisis, while 97 percent believed that facing the crisis is everyone's responsibility. DCD went on to note that 70 percent of those surveyed expressed their desire to volunteer in distributing medical needs and helping the elderly.

"We are always working on studying lifestyles, and how it can be affected by changes, conditions and emergency crises, that affect daily life, which contributes to providing the department with the necessary information," Al Khaili affirmed.

DCD affirmed that the information collected in the survey will remain confidential. It stressed the importance of participation in a manner that helps the Department and other governmental bodies and authorities to take the necessary measures to enhance the safety and well-being of community members during this time.