DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for Social Sector in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, DCD, has launched the Public Policy Development Guide for the Social Sector in Abu Dhabi, to ensure that the government meets the needs of the members of society and ensure their wellbeing.

The guide aims to provide a starting point to policymakers in the social sector in Abu Dhabi, by equipping them with a clear approach, examples, tools, and templates, across the policy development process. This will ensure consistency and unification of policymaking efforts in the Abu Dhabi social sector, and to align social policies with the Federal and Abu Dhabi social agenda requirements.

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, stated, "We are pleased to announce the launch of the Public Policy Development Guide for the Social Sector in Abu Dhabi, a roadmap for designing policies for the social sector in Abu Dhabi, that will achieve the three aspirations by ensuring a decent standard living in Abu Dhabi, a tolerant and inclusive society founded on cohesive family, and an active and responsible community."

Al Mulla added, "The launch of this guide will assist in unifying the methodology to use within the social sector when tackling identified social challenges, which is part of the pillar formation of the country's national vision and strategies, to achieve a dignified life for everyone.

Seven social themes were identified in the scope of DCD, which were Social Assistance, Social Insurance, Family Cohesion, Social Inclusion, sports and Recreation, Community Engagement and Volunteering, and National identity. Within this scope, the guide will assist in policy development on identified beneficiaries in the social sector.

The guide showcases a Policy Development cycle that is executed in three stages. The first stage encompasses the trigger of the policy process, followed by the scope and justification of the policy needs and on how to analyse the policy evidence base whilst defining the desired policy outcome. Moving to the second stage, it commences with identifying and assessing the policy instrument options, finalising the policy pack whilst obtaining required approvals. Lastly, the third stage consists of policy implementation and the plans pertaining.