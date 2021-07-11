(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Brigadier General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services at Dubai Civil Defence, and Engineer Marwan Abdullah Al Mohammad, Chairman of Dubai's Committee for Building Permit Procedures Development, signed an agreement to establish a single window for the accreditation of building materials and systems in the emirate.

The agreement creates a framework for both organisations to work together to simplify the procedures for the accreditation of building materials and systems in addition to integrating the services provided by Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Municipality, and digitising the accreditation service.

Engineer Al Mohammad said the agreement is aligned with Dubai Municipality’s strategic objectives of enhancing customer satisfaction levels and expediting the procedures for issuing building permits.

Establishing the single window reflects the committee’s efforts to streamline procedures for processing building permits, he noted.

Brigadier Gen. Al Muhairi said the agreement is part of the Dubai Government’s commitment to providing integrated smart services that meet the needs of customers and investors and advance the emirate’s sustainable development plans. The agreement is a key initiative that contributes to raising the efficiency of government procedures in the construction sector, he added.

Assistant Director-General for Smart Services at Dubai Civil Defence, Brig. Rashid Khalifah Al Falasi, Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defence, Col. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa and several senior officials of both organisations attended the signing ceremony