DCD equips homes of social support programme beneficiaries with sustainable energy, water solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD), along with the support of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA), and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, have embarked on a mission to retrofit the electricity and water consuming appliances at the homes of 150 SSA beneficiaries in the emirate, aiming to significantly reduce their consumption.

The initiative reflects the commitment of the entities to raise awareness on the rationing and preservation of the emirate’s resources, and highlight the adoption of practices that support sustainability efforts and enhance social welfare.

The homes will be provided with tools to control water and electricity consumption and with high-performance, efficient appliances that will help achieve a balance between sustainability and family comfort, and reduce large financial costs.

As many as 150 beneficiaries have been listed under the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and have been identified to benefit from the implementation of the retrofitting. They will be able to choose between three plans including traditional, modern and smart options. Each of them is carefully designed to ensure the most efficient sustainability solutions tailored to each home. The initiative will contribute to saving annually from the total bill value.

In line with the broader mission of the DCD, the project serves as a platform to spread awareness and educate society at large. The DCD also remains committed to enhancing the quality of life for social support services beneficiaries, collaborating with partners across social, governmental, and private sectors to ensure they improve their quality of life.

Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD, said, “One of the goals of the DCD is to establish a culture of sustainability among all segments of society and raise awareness about the role each person plays in protecting the environment and its resources. To ensure that Abu Dhabi can flourish as a community for generations to come, we must find ways to incorporate eco-friendly practices into our everyday lives, create change on a personal, familial, and societal scale while working together to build a more resilient future.

“The start of the retrofitting project underscores our ongoing commitment to advancing the comprehensive and sustainable development of Abu Dhabi. symbolising our efforts to address environmental, social, and economic challenges while actively contributing to solutions. We are also proud to collaborate with esteemed public and private entities on this initiative, showcasing our dedication to finding innovative solutions for challenges through a variety of avenues.

”

Ahmed Jumaa Al Falasi, Acting Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at the Department of Energy (DoE), said, “This initiative is designed to support the strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030. It reflects our commitment to social sustainability and aims to encourage behavioral shifts among Abu Dhabi residents to optimise water and electricity consumption, minimise waste, and enhance living standards for target households.

“This initiative aligns with the Year of Community. By engaging 150 social support beneficiaries who are among the highest electricity consumers, it contributes to achieving annual electricity savings of up to 3,000 megawatt hours - an amount equivalent to lighting 150 homes for a full year -while also reducing carbon emissions by approximately 1,300 tons annually.”

Qasim Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Beneficiary Affairs at SSA, said, “Ensuring positive family engagement in sustainability programmes is crucial for fostering long-lasting change. By implementing simple changes that prioritise environmental conversation and resource preservation while minimising expenses, such as switching to energy-efficient bulbs and promoting sustainable practices, we have demonstrated how every individual in society can contribute to making a positive environmental impact. We view this initiative as a platform to elevate environmental awareness and highlight the significance of improving finances, bringing about significant improvements in the quality of life for all members of our society.”

Faisal Alhmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, said, “As the official channel for receiving social contributions in the Abu Dhabi Government, our team at the Social Investment Fund is committed to achieving sustainable social development and empowering the community in Abu Dhabi to contribute to addressing pressing social priorities. The social sector is one of the main sectors for which the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an collects financial contributions. We are confident that this retrofitting project will have a positive and sustainable impact on all members of society, and highlight sustainable practices across Abu Dhabi. The authority has collected contributions to support this project due to its social impact on the beneficiaries as well as the community.”