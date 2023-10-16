DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD), in cooperation with the Family Care Authority (FCA), recently organised a joint media engagement event to highlight the Abu Dhabi Family Well-being Strategy, shed light on the role of the authority and the comprehensive services it provides.

The joint media engagement event was attended by Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director-General of the Family Care Authority, alongside several prominent leaders from both organisations.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the DCD, emphasised the unwavering commitment of the leadership to ensure a high quality of life for citizens and resident families. He also underlined the importance placed on families being given care and attention as they are the nucleus of society and highlighted the leadership's continuous efforts to address the aspirations and needs of individuals.

These efforts are grounded in the belief that human capital is the country's most valuable asset, he added.

Dr. Mugheer said, "The strategy includes a range of initiatives and programmes designed to address the needs of youth, family, and the elderly and will be implemented in cooperation with our esteemed partners. The strategy's goal is to make a social impact by enhancing the quality of life of community members, promoting stronger family cohesion, and continuing to enhance the well-being of the elderly. Additionally, it will also help support young people about to get married and provide them with the necessary skills needed to establish successful future families."

The Family Care Authority, which is affiliated with the DCD, plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of the Abu Dhabi Family Well-being Strategy, leveraging the role and competencies they are entrusted with. This is in addition to the array of qualitative services the FCA provides as the unified central authority in charge of all social care services for families in Abu Dhabi.

Al Khaili commended the efforts made by the FCA since its establishment, highlighting its alignment with the approved strategy aimed at providing the best services to the community.

The DCD Under-Secretary said that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is keen to enhance the quality of life of the community and to continue to raise their living standards, ensuring the Emirate's community well-being, in line with the Department's vision to provide a dignified life for all community members.

Hamad Al Dhaheri added that Abu Dhabi's Family well-being strategy and its qualitative programmes and initiatives serve the individual and the family's quality of life, "The strategy came after several detailed studies of all pillars that could enhance the family well-being life.

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla stated, "The Family Care Authority's advanced services are considered a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing the well-being of families in Abu Dhabi. By recognising the different stages of life and prioritising families' diverse requirements and needs, the FCA aims to deliver consolidated specialised services through its direct contact number, serving as a single point of contact for all needs. The mission of the FCA is to provide fully encompassing services to family-care beneficiaries and empower socially vulnerable families, children, and youth in coordination with all social entities."

Dr. Al Mulla also revealed a range of services the FCA provides: social and psychological counselling, integration programmes, support for caregivers, emergency support, and temporary shelter. These services address various social cases, including family disputes and social challenges children, juveniles, and vulnerable groups face.

The call centre phone number for receiving cases is 800444.

