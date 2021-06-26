DCD launches 'Listen First' to promote a healthy relationship between parents and children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2021) The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has launched an awareness campaign entitled "Listen First" to increase awareness among community members in general, and families in particular, of the need to listen to children from early childhood to 18 years of age.

Dr. Laila Al-Hayas, Executive Director of the Monitoring and Innovation Sector at the DCD, explained that the cooperation with the UNODC has led to launching this awareness campaign for the first time in the Arab region. "We recognise this campaign’s important educational value for the family. Individuals mainly learn the art of hearing and listening through the interactions that take place between family members, as the family is the social environment or, so to say, 'the first life school' which teaches its members the foundations of life, in addition to effective communication skills. Indeed, the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, regarding education through listening and engaging children in dialogue is one of the most distinguished examples in the Emirati society on teaching skills and providing children with experiences."

The first phase of the campaign includes the distribution of a set of educational publications, on the scientific factsheets and educational videos that display both cartoon figures and real-life that portray children and caretakers, Al-Hayas explained. These have been developed by a team of specialists based on the latest studies and scientific foundations.

Among the main topics that were highlighted in the educational content, it lists the importance of patience in dealing with children, the importance of following a daily routine with children, using praise and commendation for positive behaviour and showing affection and friendliness towards them. The publications also tackle the important role of parents in educating their children about the digital world and listening to their opinions, concerns and the challenges they face, to better protect them from online abuse and bullying.

Judge Hatem Aly, Representative of the UNODC for the Gulf Cooperation Council Region, commended the DCD for the launch of the "Listen First" campaign. "The campaign attests to the relentless commitment of the UAE authorities to investing in youth and communities at large to promote safe, resilient and sustainable societies. Children and youth empowerment is a key part of the UNODC’s work towards preventing drug use and crime, and thanks to the collaboration with the DCD, we hope to expand this initiative to other countries in the region."

Eng. Thamer Rashid Al Qasimi, Executive Director, Special Projects and Outreach at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said, "As parents play an active role in developing the skills and capabilities of their children, it is necessary to promote communication and dialogue with them, especially in the early years of their lives. In addition to elevating the societal awareness of the importance of listening to children and respecting their right to expression and participation, the ‘Listen First’ campaign will help increase parents’ understanding of the importance of positive communication with children and its potential impact on their behaviour.

This prevents children from developing negative behaviour in the future, and fosters their linguistic, cognitive, social, emotional and physical development while ensuring their growth and prosperity in an enabling and supportive environment."

Al Qasimi added, "To help create a favourable environment for children, the authority is working in collaboration with its partners on several initiatives and programmes to empower and build the capabilities of both parents and caregivers in early childhood development. We are also set to launch several development programmes, including a safe school programme to coordinate efforts among various entities to ensure a consistent approach in protecting children at Abu Dhabi schools. We have also planned a positive parenting programme to develop standardised scientific content and disseminate knowledge on the duties of parents towards children, the principles of positive parenting, communication and conflict resolution between parents and children, and achieving better response to children’s needs. These programmes will allow various service sectors to play an active role in elevating parental awareness and ensuring an improved level of child safety and psychosocial wellbeing. Furthermore, these programmes will support the development of specialised research studies in the area of early childhood by measuring and evaluating their impact on the children and society."

Abdulrahman Sayed Al Blooshi, Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Division Director of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), said, "We live in a harmonious and homogeneous society, where the family has long played a pivotal role in the upbringing of children before help from domestic workers, virtual friends, and new communication channels came into existence. The family dialogue has been of great importance in understanding, protecting, and knowing children and their needs. Since the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, our leadership has set an excellent example in promoting constructive dialogue with diverse segments of society as a fundamental pillar of building a modern state.

"H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the "Mother of the Nation" has been a role model in raising children, listening to their needs and shaping their personalities. She has not missed an opportunity to urge families to take care of their children and protect them from the challenges presented by the rapid technological transformation and its repercussions on our social structure. Therefore, such issues should be handled with a high level of awareness, understanding, patience and wisdom away from violence, bullying and unnecessary pressure on children, especially when it comes to their education," Al Blooshi added.