DCD Launches Social Care Professionals Licensing Services In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:00 PM

DCD launches Social Care Professionals Licensing Services in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Department of Community Development, DCD, has announced the launch of its Social Care Professionals Licensing Services in Abu Dhabi on the Abu Dhabi Government Services Ecosystem, TAMM.

The service will allow social care service professionals to be licenced to work in Abu Dhabi in line with the highest international standards.

As the custodian of Abu Dhabi's social sector agenda, the DCD has launched this service as part of its vision of ensuring a dignified life for everyone in Abu Dhabi, through improved social care services. The DCD will also propose necessary regulations for identifying those in need of social support, along with setting policies and standards for Social Care Professionals and Facilities, in coordination with the competent authorities.

The new licencing service will be free of charge for Social Care Professionals, and it will encompass five social care professions: Psychologist (Non-Clinical), Applied Behavioural Analyst (ABA), Psychotherapist, Social worker, and Counsellor.

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of DCD, commented, "This service is a result of our efforts in regulating the social care sector, which plays a vital role in providing dignified life conditions and high-quality social care services for everyone in Abu Dhabi. The licencing standards have been approved based on a comprehensive study in collaboration with our stakeholders, including social care professionals and facilities, to ensure compliance with the current requirements."

Social care professionals can now register for a licence via the website of the Abu Dhabi government services ecosystem, "TAMM", a platform operated by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to provide customers with a comprehensive range of government services through one single point of access at any time and place.

Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said the move reflects the importance of collaboration between government entities to serve the community and promote happiness and well-being among its members.

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, confirmed, "The licencing services aim to raise the quality of social care services provided in Abu Dhabi, and we are working in coordination with the competent authorities to ensure a dignified life for everyone who calls Abu Dhabi Home."

Dr. Al Mulla stressed, "Social care professionals seeking to obtain the licence at the initial stage should have attained a certain level of education and experience. The DCD will assess the educational qualifications and experience before accepting applications individually within a period that may extend up to three months."

The DCD opened the registration process through its system for Social Care Professionals and Facilities, to get a better understanding of the current state and thus construct a comprehensive view of the social care services provided in Abu Dhabi. It also gave social care professionals and facilities the support to develop licencing standards and requirements by providing the Department with accurate data.

