DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim places of worship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) has organised a series of visits to non-Muslim places of worship in the emirate to vaccinate people against COVID-19, as part of the "Choose to Vaccinate" campaign.

The move is part of the efforts of the UAE to promote vaccinations, in line with the country’s ongoing precautionary measures to combat its spread and preserve the health and safety of all community members, citizens and residents alike.

Officials at the Department explained that the visits are conducted in partnership with health authorities and in coordination with clerics and authorised places of worship for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi, to provide free vaccinations to the public. It further highlights the cooperation among all parties to take advanced steps to address the crisis in a flexible and efficient manner to help bring life back to normal.

Officials at the DCD noted the positive response and collaboration of places of worships in participating in these visits, and highlights that vaccines are effective tools which can protect society and eradicate infectious diseases and epidemics.

The Department urged the communities from various faith traditions to be vaccinated, noting that it is the shortest and safest way to protect community members.

The Department visited St. Joseph's Catholic Church early last week, as more than 10,000 individuals were vaccinated at the Church, reflecting the key role of religious institutions in supporting the national campaign for the full recovery from the epidemic.

Among the first Hindu religion leaders to receive the vaccine was Swami of the Hindu temple, the international representative of the temple. He praised the UAE’s leading efforts to confront the pandemic by creating an integrated system and offering a clear roadmap for full recovery. The Swami also encouraged Hindus in Abu Dhabi to get vaccinated.

DCD officials said that the campaign will continue into the second phase for the Coptic Church and the Evangelical Church in Al Mushrif, in the presence of church leaders who expressed their keenness to receive the first dose of the vaccine to encourage their parishioners and members of the community to get vaccinated, demonstrating the spirit of unity, cohesion and full confidence in the UAE’s efforts.