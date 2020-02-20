ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) The Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, DCD, held the first Social Sector Retreat 2020 in Abu Dhabi on February 20th, 2020, at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, which reviewed the Abu Dhabi social sector's vision and strategic targets for 2030, highlighted the 2019 achievements and the efforts of different social entities aimed at ensuring a good quality of life for every member of the Abu Dhabi community.

The retreat, which aligns with the department's support for the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the DCD, and all the Director-Generals and Executives from the Abu Dhabi social sector entities.

The retreat included a discussion panel with global speakers and social sector experts, including Fabrice Murtin, an economist at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Michael Green, CEO of the Social Progress Imperative.

A series of workshops also discussed current challenges facing the sector, as well as standards and measures for assessing the quality of life.

The retreat concluded with the approval of a set of frameworks, mechanisms, initiatives and ideas to support the social sector's goals in general, and the DCD in particular.

The retreat’s outcome focused on working with partners to systemically change the way the social sector works and foster cooperation among Abu Dhabi’s social stakeholders.

Commenting on the retreat, Dr. Al Khaili said, "The retreat reflects the DCD's commitment to enhance cooperation, coordination and the exchange of experiences between social sector entities, to develop the sector and support its endeavours to build a society that embodies the values of tolerance, respect, credibility, sympathy, giving and responsibility among community groups."

"The department is committed to its vision of providing high standards of living for every member of the society and ensuring the social wellbeing of all Abu Dhabi's residents. The DCD is inspired by the vision of our Nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised that social welfare and community development are important enablers of prosperity and growth, and guided by the values of respect," Al Khaili said in conclusion.