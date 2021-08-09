UrduPoint.com

DCD, SCAD Sign Agreement On Measuring Quality Of Life For Workers In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) and Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) signed a cooperation agreement that will allow the two entities to accurately measure the quality of life for workers in Abu Dhabi.

The aim is to activate their role within a set of future programmes and initiatives that will help them to amplify their contributions to society.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of DCD, and Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director-General of SCAD, in the presence of other officials from both entities.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Al Dhaheri said, "The move is part of our effort to strengthen cooperation and partnership with SCAD, so we can ensure that the needs of policymakers and decision-makers are met in terms of supporting workers in labour camps in Abu Dhabi. This requires volunteers from the Statistics Centre to be trained, supported and guided during their fieldwork by DCD, so these volunteers comply with the rules at every step."

Al Dhaheri added that the project falls under the umbrella of community work, which is DCD’s core function. "This requires joint efforts, especially since workers constitute one of the most important groups in driving the development process in Abu Dhabi. It is therefore imperative that they receive adequate attention, and all their needs are met on a priority basis.

This will be possible through the collection of accurate statistics and data that will effectively support decision-making centres related to improving work environments and raising the quality of life for workers," he said.

Fikri said, "Signing the agreement is in line with SCAD’s strategy to enhance and support a sustainable, comprehensive statistical system in Abu Dhabi that provides reliable accurate data to the policymakers, decision-makers and the business community."

"Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi devotes efforts to maintain cooperation with its statistical partners including statistical data producers and consumers," he added.

The Centre backs the programme with a sampling design that represents all groups of workers, the development of statistical tools, data collection and analysis according to the international standards and best practices, Fikri stated.

He highlighted the fact that SCAD’s keenness on building partnerships add to the enhancement of statistical and data sectors in addition to their outputs as a good national resource. He said this sector provides an edge to Abu Dhabi and would be a solid foundation for governments of the future when the rapid changes require accurate, up-to-date data.

