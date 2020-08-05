UrduPoint.com
DCD Starts Initial Stage Of 'Family's Quality Of Life' Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, DCD, has confirmed the start of the initial stage of the "Family Quality of Life Strategy", which will improve the quality of life of Abu Dhabi's families, the Youth and senior citizens, with a collaboration of 41 stakeholders.

The project aims in this stage to study and identify the current challenges, and develop initiatives that contribute to ensuring the quality of life for families, the Youth and senior citizens.

Based on scientific-based methodologies such as Quality of Life survey, The Family Exploratory study, DCD identifies three main segments, such as Abu Dhabi's families, the Youth, and the Senior Citizens.

The technical committee held its first meeting in the presence of representatives from different entities, including Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi Youth Council, Human Resource Authority, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Judicial Department, Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation, and Dar Zayed for Family Care, to activate the first stage of the preparation of the quality of life strategy by developing a cooperation model aiming to strengthen the partnerships between government entities.

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, stated, "The initial stage of this project is to study and identify the current challenges, and develop initiatives that contribute to ensuring the quality of life for families, the youth and senior citizens, based on scientific-based methodologies."

Al Mulla stressed, "We are currently working on drawing the strategy, in cooperation with OECD studies, and support from experts at the Oxford Center for Quality of Life, United Arab Emirates University, Youth Policy Lab in Germany and the Laboratory for Ageing Research in Australia. Such cooperation aims in developing the strategy through introducing initiatives and sustainable programmes that contribute to meeting current and future challenges to families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

"The project will go through different stages and methodological plans over the coming months, starting from the stage of establishment through which the project will be developed, and then the evaluation to identify the challenges and current policies, also create innovative social services, which will be analysed to identify the priorities to raise the findings and recommendations," Dr. Bushra added.

