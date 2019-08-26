Japan honoured a senior Emirati official in a colourful ceremony on Sunday evening, in recognition of his contributions to Japanese-UAE educational relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) Japan honoured a senior Emirati official in a colourful ceremony on Sunday evening, in recognition of his contributions to Japanese-UAE educational relations.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, DCD, received at the ceremony ‘the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon,’ one of the highest civilian awards established by the Japanese Emperor. Dr. Al Khaili was the former Director-General of Abu Dhabi Education Council, ADEC.

Akihiko Nakajima, the Japanese Ambassador to the UAE, conferred the decoration on Al Khaili at the event held at the ambassador’s residence in the presence of senior Emirati and Japanese officials and community members, according to a Japanese Embassy statement.

The envoy praised Dr. Al Khaili for his efforts to promote the cooperation and exchange between the UAE and Japan in the education sector, which helped provide more hope and future possibilities to the youth in both countries.

Dr. Al Khaili encouraged Emirati children to enrol in the Japanese School in Abu Dhabi by supporting the school’s operational costs and human resources, the ambassador pointed out. With his efforts, the number of Emirati students in the school reached 34 by 2019, Nakajima said.

In his speech, Dr. Al Khaili stressed the importance of education and human resource development for the future of both the UAE and Japan.

The Government of Japan previously announced the award to Dr. Al Khaili on 21st May 2019.

Senior Emirati officials, including Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution, Ma'an; Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority; Dr. Yousef Al Sheryani, Undersecretary at the Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK; and representatives of Japanese private companies and entities in Abu Dhabi also attended the ceremony.