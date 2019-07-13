DCFHW examines means to accelerate humanitarian initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Council for the Future of Humanitarian Work, DCFHW, held its second meeting to explore means of accelerating initiatives in the humanitarian field and to examine the current trends and challenges facing the sector globally.

Chaired by Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, and Director-General of the Executive Office in Dubai, Chairman of the Council, the meeting addressed the four pillars for achieving growth in humanitarian work, namely the humanitarian media, nurturing young Emirati talents to lead the future of the humanitarian work, identifying and developing adequate technologies for the future of humanitarian works and investing in research and development on the future of the sector.

"Through the DCFHW, we seek to contribute in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt the best practices and to blend them with innovative methods for shaping the future of humanitarian work and for mitigating challenges and threats facing it," he added.

Attending the meeting were Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department; Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares; Dr. Manal Taryam, Executive Director of Primary Health Care; Mousa Khoury, Head of Shari’a Management at Dubai Islamic Bank; Muna Al Kendi, Director of Strategic Communication Center at the Executive Office; Khalifa Shaer, Director of Tolerance Department at the International Institute for Tolerance; Dr.

AbdulSalam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding; Dr Waleed Al Ali, advisor at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Khalid Alawadhi, Deputy CEO at International Humanitarian City; Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charity Sector, IACAD; Joanne Bladd, Director of Nonprofit, Philanthropy Foundations and Gerhard Putman-Cramer, diplomat and Permanent Observer of the Mediterranean to the United Nations.

The Dubai Council for the Future of Humanitarian Work falls under the umbrella of Dubai Future Councils, established with the directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, launched the Dubai Future Councils in January as a futuristic platform to build key sectors in Dubai for the next 50 years.

The councils were tasked to share knowledge and expertise to find solutions to challenges, launch initiatives and national strategies to create opportunities alongside government and private sector experts.