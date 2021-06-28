DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrate Eid al-Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will lead this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations with a programme of spectacular entertainment events on Yas Island.

The celebrations include unmissable concerts by regional superstars Assala Nasri, Hussein Al Jasmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares at Etihad Arena on 22 and 23 July, 2021, as well as three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid al-Adha. The firework shows will also be broadcast every night at 21:00 on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

The Summer in Abu Dhabi series will continue over the Eid holidays, offering an array of activities to keep residents and visitors entertained during the warmer months.

"We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid al-Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer in Abu Dhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination."