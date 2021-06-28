UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCT Abu Dhabi Announces Concert Series To Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrate Eid al-Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will lead this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations with a programme of spectacular entertainment events on Yas Island.

The celebrations include unmissable concerts by regional superstars Assala Nasri, Hussein Al Jasmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares at Etihad Arena on 22 and 23 July, 2021, as well as three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid al-Adha. The firework shows will also be broadcast every night at 21:00 on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

The Summer in Abu Dhabi series will continue over the Eid holidays, offering an array of activities to keep residents and visitors entertained during the warmer months.

"We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid al-Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer in Abu Dhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination."

Related Topics

Holidays Abu Dhabi Lead March July 2020 All Best Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

45 minutes ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

1 hour ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

2 hours ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.