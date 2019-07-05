UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCT Abu Dhabi Announces Details Of MAKTABA Summer Camp

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details of MAKTABA Summer Camp

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has unveiled the 2019 MAKTABA Summer Camp programme for children and young adults, held under the theme, ‘When I Grow Up’.

Taking place from 6th July to 8th August in Khalifa Park, Al Bahia, Al Wathba, Zayed Central and Al Marfa libraries, this year’s theme sees the programme focusing on future professions, skills, and crafts.

Workshops will cover subjects such as reading, design, the basics of law, paramedic skills, recycling, Arabic calligraphy, blogging, puppet making, music, agriculture, and culinary skills. The programme allows children to explore interests and get a feel for what they want to do later on in their lives.

These events will be accompanied by a ‘Summer Reading Challenge’ and the ‘Young Librarian Initiative'. In addition, the MAKTABA Summer Camp will also offer workshops especially designed for women, including crafts, calligraphy, decoupage and much more.

Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We look forward to the MAKTABA Summer Camp returning and once again engaging, educating and expanding the minds of countless young people. The varied workshops and events on offer cater to all tastes and participants are sure to leave both having learned something new and had lots of fun."

Related Topics

Music Agriculture Abu Dhabi Young Reading July August Women 2019 All From Arab

Recent Stories

Putin to Visit Yekaterinburg to Attend Innoprom In ..

12 minutes ago

Positive use of technology to help resolve current ..

12 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Grateful to Russia for Pro ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Hopes ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab governor leaves for London on a week -long ..

15 minutes ago

New Summit of Astana Process on Syria Member State ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.