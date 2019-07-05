DCT Abu Dhabi announces details of MAKTABA Summer Camp

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has unveiled the 2019 MAKTABA Summer Camp programme for children and young adults, held under the theme, ‘When I Grow Up’.

Taking place from 6th July to 8th August in Khalifa Park, Al Bahia, Al Wathba, Zayed Central and Al Marfa libraries, this year’s theme sees the programme focusing on future professions, skills, and crafts.

Workshops will cover subjects such as reading, design, the basics of law, paramedic skills, recycling, Arabic calligraphy, blogging, puppet making, music, agriculture, and culinary skills. The programme allows children to explore interests and get a feel for what they want to do later on in their lives.

These events will be accompanied by a ‘Summer Reading Challenge’ and the ‘Young Librarian Initiative'. In addition, the MAKTABA Summer Camp will also offer workshops especially designed for women, including crafts, calligraphy, decoupage and much more.

Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We look forward to the MAKTABA Summer Camp returning and once again engaging, educating and expanding the minds of countless young people. The varied workshops and events on offer cater to all tastes and participants are sure to leave both having learned something new and had lots of fun."