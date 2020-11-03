DCT Abu Dhabi announces latest cultural initiative ‘Art Space’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced its latest initiative in support of the local art community, in partnership with Aldar Properties.

‘Art Space’ will provide exhibition spaces for UAE-based artists at retail locations across the emirate, allowing them to showcase their latest work and engage with wider audiences.

The initiative was developed following a ‘CulturAll Conversations’ panel discussion between the Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, and UAE-based artists and creatives, who came together to discuss the continued cultural development of the UAE and tackle challenges facing the artist community, notably the need for more art spaces to host and accommodate exhibitions and artist studios.

"DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening the cultural ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, championing local creative potential and showcasing the depth of talent present across the nation," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

He added, "Having identified the need for further platforms through which UAE-based artists can display their work and attract new audiences, we have developed ‘Art Space’ as a means by which creators from all disciplines may showcase their skills, engage in creative discussion and benefit from feedback on their work, helping to build the market that supports Abu Dhabi’s creative community.

I believe that we will open up a world of knowledge by empowering our artists in this way, finding new creative voices and discovering new means that will put Abu Dhabi at the forefront of artistic and cultural exchange."

Over eight months, 12 artists will come together to showcase their work and creative practices in exhibition spaces across many retail and public outlets in the emirate. Starting from 1st November 2020 until May 2021, UAE-based artists will be able to use gallery and exhibition spaces at Aldar properties including Yas Mall, World Trade Centre Mall in Abu Dhabi, and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

For the first phase of ‘Art Space’, from 1st November artist Azza Al Qubaisi will be showcasing her metalworking skills with a display of stunning sculptures at Yas Mall. She is a recipient of the British Council Young Cultural Entrepreneur Award and the Emirates Women Award.

Also from 1st November, artist and current Cultural Foundation Art Resident, Diaa Allam, will utilise an exhibition space at World Trade Centre Mall, where he will showcase his 3-D calligraphy art skills. As the founder of Naht Designs, Allam uses his talent to create incredible illusions and has also taken part in projects across the UAE, including the Guinness World Records-recognised ‘Largest Glow in the Dark Mural’ in Ras Al Khaimah.