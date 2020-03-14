DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main cultural sites

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th March 2020 (WAM) - In line with precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has decided to temporarily close cultural sites in the emirate, starting from today until 31 March 2020.

The Department said in a statement" "AbuDhabi’s main tourist attractions, theme parks & cultural destination will be closed from today until the end of the month as a precautionary measure to limit large gatherings of people and protect public health in response to COVID-19.

"

Closed cultural sites include; Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Qasr Al Hosn, Culture Foundation, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors and staff is of paramount importance to us. We will update you once the cultural sites resume normal operations," the Department added.

Other cultural centers, including; Bait Al Oud, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and Al Qatara Art Center will continue working as usual offering art classes with restrictions on health and safety measures.