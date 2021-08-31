UrduPoint.com

DCT Abu Dhabi Announces Updated ‘Green List’ Countries, Effective Wednesday 1st September, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of countries.

All travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day 6 (day of arrival counts as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these Green List countries will also take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments.

Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries that travellers are arriving from, rather than citizenship.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of 1st September, 2021 at 12:01am: Albania; Armenia; Australia; Austria; Bahrain; Belgium; Bhutan; Brunei; Bulgaria; Canada; China; Comoros; Croatia; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Denmark; Finland; Germany; Greece; Hong Kong (SAR); Hungary; Ireland; Italy; Japan; Jordan; Kuwait; Kyrgyzstan; Luxembourg; Maldives; Malta; Mauritius; Moldova; Monaco; Netherlands; New Zealand; Norway; Oman; Poland; Portugal; Qatar; Romania; San Marino; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Seychelles ; Singapore; Slovakia; Slovenia; South Korea; Sweden; Switzerland; Taiwan, Province of China; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

