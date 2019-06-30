DCT Abu Dhabi awarded CIPS Corporate Platinum Accolade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has achieved the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, CIPS, – Corporate Platinum Award. The award is the highest certification in the procurement profession globally that can be reached by an organisation.

DCT Abu Dhabi is the only organisation to have jumped from CIPS’ Standard Level, directly to CIPS’ Platinum level in a record time of only two years. Traditionally, this process takes four to six years with both Silver and Gold levels in between.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Undertaking the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme has been incredibly beneficial for DCT Abu Dhabi’s procurement function, and by achieving its highest Platinum Award, we have proven that through commitment, hard work and skill, great things can be achieved. The process has been an invaluable way to assess performance, enabling us to measure our work against the internationally recognised benchmarks set by CIPS.

This award puts DCT Abu Dhabi among rarefied company, and will boost DCT Abu Dhabi’s reputation globally."

The CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme is the only independent, comprehensive, procurement-specific assessment of its kind, which measures the procurement function against world-class standards. It is a globally recognised award that demonstrates how well an organisation is performing whilst building a competitive edge and driving world-class service delivery.

The CIPS Platinum Programme covers five areas of the procurement function and organisation, i.e, Leadership and Organisation, Strategy and Policy, People, Process and Systems and Performance Management.

CIPS is the leading professional organisation in procurement and supply chain management and aims to promote and develop high standards of professional skill, ability and integrity among all those engaged in purchasing and supply chain management globally.