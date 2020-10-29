DCT Abu Dhabi celebrates fine art in promotion of cultural exchange

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) A number of UAE, Italian and Spanish artists specialising in illustrating children’s books are taking part in a virtual arts event held under the theme ‘Fine Art and Cultural Exchange’.

The event is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy in the UAE and the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi. It is part of the Department's endeavours to enhance Abu Dhabi's presence on the global cultural map, and to consolidate the UAE capital’s position as a cultural crossroads.

Italian artist Maria Soli Machia, the Spanish artist Adolfo Serra, and Emirati artists, Wafa Ibrahim and Asma Ibrahim are participating in the two-day event concluding on Friday (tomorrow).

Speaking about the virtual event, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The exceptional circumstances that the whole world is going through right now make it imperative that we work harder to support local artists, by strengthening cooperation between various governmental and cultural institutions and bodies.

"This event is the result of extensive cooperation between the Dar Al Kutub sector, the Spanish Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute, and it’s just the beginning. In the future we will further our collaborations to organise more events, giving artists a platform to show their incredible creativity and talents to the public."

Jaime Iglesias Sánchez-Cervera, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Spain in the UAE, said, "We are pleased at the Spanish Embassy to be part of this distinguished artistic event, which represents a triangular collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the Italian Cultural Institute. It is only through the exchange of knowledge and experiences, in this case relating to illustrative art, that we can learn from each other and move forward as countries."

Ida Zilio-Grandi, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, Embassy of Italy to the UAE, said, "The Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi is honoured to contribute to this event, which witnessed cooperation between Italian, Emirati and Spanish artists to encourage cultural exchange across various continents."