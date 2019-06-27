DCT Abu Dhabi concludes its biggest UK roadshow yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has concluded its annual roadshow around the UK, with successful events held at the Chester Grosvenor hotel and Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and Searcy’s at The Gherkin in London.

The roadshow, held in partnership with Etihad Airways and Experience Hub, gave 178 agents, tour operator reservation staff, and product managers the opportunity to learn about what makes Abu Dhabi such an extraordinary destination from 17 stakeholders.

Attendees were provided with destination information and hotel updates, as well as details of the partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and Expo 2020, which will take place in the UAE from October 2020. Agents also heard about the recently opened Qasr Al Watan site, located in the Presidential Palace, and details of Etihad Airways’ recent increase in flight numbers and its Extraordinary Abu Dhabi Pass, which offers amazing discounts and special offers to visitors.

All the events ended with a prize draw, in which 20 of the agents won prizes of holidays to Abu Dhabi by proving their destination knowledge.

The UK remains the leading European source market and the second largest overseas market for Abu Dhabi, having seen a rise of 6 percent in UK visitors during 2018, with numbers reaching more than 277,000.

Jane Dawkins, Country Manager UK and Ireland, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This roadshow has been our best yet, with our highest number of roadshow attendees who have been wowed by Abu Dhabi thanks to our stakeholders. We hope we’ve given agents the knowledge and drive to continue selling the destination into the summer months and beyond, thanks to great hotel offers and an increase in flights from our partners at Etihad Airways. There really has been no better time to sell Abu Dhabi."