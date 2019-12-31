UrduPoint.com
DCT Abu Dhabi Concludes Maktaba Winter Camp 2019

Tue 31st December 2019

DCT Abu Dhabi concludes Maktaba Winter Camp 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) Maktaba Winter Camp 2019, an educational programme organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, at Maktaba branches across the emirate, has come to a close.

Aimed at children aged 5 to 12, the Camp was held from 15th to 28th December in Khalifa Park Library, Al Bahia Park Library, Al Wathba Library, Zayed Central library and Al Marfa Library, and featured a variety of activities and events that tackled topics relating to sustainability and the environment.

Maktaba Winter Camp 2019 provided an engaging platform for children to continue learning during the school holidays, enriching their knowledge of the importance of environmental preservation and introducing them to sustainability initiatives. The programme featured a diverse range of workshops and activities, such as hydroponics, recycling, building a sustainable solar-powered city, devising an environmental disaster warning system, and reviewing plastic packaging products. The Camp also included an exhibition of used books and family-friendly outdoor colouring activities.

Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said that the Camp offered a wide range of activities tailored to fulfill the hobbies and aspirations of children, young people and their families, through six workshops covering a variety of topics including the environment, art and waste recycling.

The sessions included a workshop on designing an environmental warning system, another on making equipment to test water quality, and a third covering plant data collection and analysis. The remaining three workshops saw participants work with clay, craft a recyclable grocery bag, and learn about recycling and marketing.

"The Maktaba Winter Camp aimed to engage children and young people in activities that helped enrich their knowledge, widen their interests, and sharpen their skills. It also sought to guide participants towards activities that are important for protecting the environment through ‘edutainment’ methods, combining learning with fun," Al Ali said.

