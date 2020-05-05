DCT Abu Dhabi donates 300 books to Emirates Humanitarian City

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has gifted 300 books to evacuees in Emirates Humanitarian City, aiming to provide them with books for entertainment and education during their quarantine period.

Part of the 'We Support Reading' initiative, the gift includes literary and scientific titles, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, commented, "We believe that culture is crucial to fostering social development during this difficult period. Using technology to upload the latest publications to our digital library and online platforms creates public access to content and the ability to interact with it. We have now launched a number of initiatives and tools, through which families can participate and be engaged as we face these challenging times.

"

In turn, Leader of Emirates Humanitarian City Mohammed Matar Al-Murar praised the efforts of DCT Abu Dhabi and the initiative, commenting, "We are thrilled that over 300 books, catering to different age groups and tastes, are now available to the evacuees in Emirates Humanitarian City, enabling them to learn more about the culture of the UAE."

To amplify the efforts of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, he said, Emirates Humanitarian City will also create a special library setting where evacuees are welcome to read and discover.

Al-Murar emphasised that Emirates Humanitarian City is committed to providing resources and educational materials to all employees and guests within the facility. This is one of a series of measures adopted to ensure the highest standard of comfort and care of evacuees.