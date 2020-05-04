UrduPoint.com
DCT Abu Dhabi, Emirates Literature Foundation Launch Series Of Virtual Sessions

DCT Abu Dhabi, Emirates Literature Foundation launch series of virtual sessions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) With the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair postponed until next year, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Literature Foundation, have launched a series of live virtual broadcasts to showcase artists and authors and open up new creative conversations with readers.

The virtual sessions will run until 15th June, 2020, and feature ten speakers from around the world, to discuss a wide variety of themes – from history and education to entertainment and science – designed to appeal a wide audience of different age groups and tastes.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "These fun and informative virtual sessions will strengthen the reputation of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and ensure that we continue to engage our diverse audience, which includes readers, writers, artists, families and publishing industry professionals.

He added, "Though we are sadly unable to hold an event this year, using technology in this way keeps the fair’s platform alive and supports our strategic objective to elevate Abu Dhabi as a regional capital of culture and intellectualism."

The sessions began in April with an appearance from Korky Paul, an author renowned for his storytelling and artistic skills in the "Winnie the Witch" series. Annabel Karmel, author of books on nutrition and guides to cooking for babies, children and families, hosted a live cooking demonstration and a discussion on eating habits.

Preparations are now being made for a session starring Nick Arnold, author of the "Horrible Science" series of children’s science books, in which he will demonstrate experiments you can try at home, followed by innovative filmmaker and pioneer in multi-platform storytelling, Anthony Geffen, demonstrating the amazing opportunities offered by virtual and augmented reality.

