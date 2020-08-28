DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in support of its female workforce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) As part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s, DCT Abu Dhabi, dedication to implementing UAE government directives regarding the role of Emirati women in supporting the country's development, a Women's Council has been formed at the organisation, as per DCT Abu Dhabi Undersecretary Resolution No. (81) of 2020.

The Women’s Council will oversee strategies, policies and plans relating to the development and leadership of Emirati women at DCT Abu Dhabi; propose ideas and present initiatives that help achieve the goals of Emirati women, and work to implement them; investigate and find solutions to issues and challenges facing Emirati women in the workplace; and empower Emirati women to become a models of leadership across all fields; enhance the role of Emirati women in society. It will also enable Emirati women to represent DCT Abu Dhabi through its work across all public and private institutions, events and activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi; and prepare plans to harness the potential of Emirati women and invest it in achieving leadership in decision-making, learning and growth, in line with global developments.

"DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to ensuring a supportive and equitable workplace for all its employees, and in line with wider Abu Dhabi and UAE government directives has been implementing policies and initiatives to ensure that our staff are able to learn, grow, and perform to the best of their abilities," said Nawal Al Hassani, Executive Director, Strategy & Planning at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"In acknowledgment of the fact that female employees may sometimes face different issues than their male counterparts, we intend for the Women’s Council to play an active role in advocating for this valued portion of our workforce. I look forward to witnessing the great work I am sure it will do."

She added, "Women comprise 69,9 percent of the DCT Abu Dhabi workforce, and we have a responsibility to ensure that their professional needs are being met. For any organisation to optimise output and efficiency, it cannot overlook the wellbeing of it employees. It is crucial that all staff feel empowered and valued, and are given clear opportunities for development and paths for progression. The DCT Abu Dhabi Women’s Council will ensure this is the case for our female colleagues, allowing them to further thrive."