DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways Become Main Partners Of Euroleague Basketball
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways have officially become main sponsors of Euroleague Basketball for the next four years.
This strategic alliance reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing stature in global sport and marks a defining moment in Euroleague Basketball’s commercial evolution, connecting the emirate with the competition’s passionate global fanbase of more than 90 million supporters.
Under the agreement, Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, are officially designated as Euroleague competitions’ Main Partners and Final Four Presenting Partner.
Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways branding will be prominently featured across Euroleague and EuroCup games, including in-arena signage, live broadcasts and jersey integration across all Euroleague participating teams. Over the four-year period, the Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways logos will rotate across Euroleague team jerseys, ensuring balanced exposure.
The partnership also extends into the digital sphere, featuring extensive brand integration on Euroleague Basketball’s platforms and exclusive co-created content.
Fans can also expect a slate of innovative activations aimed at deepening engagement, expanding the competitions’ global reach, and bringing audiences closer to the game.
Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said that this partnership stands as a key pillar of Tourism Strategy 2030 – driving visitor growth, supporting economic diversification, and solidifying Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred global destination for tourism, culture, and sport.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "Euroleague represents the pinnacle of European basketball, and we're excited to support this incredible sporting spectacle alongside our valued partner DCT Abu Dhabi."
Paulius Motiejunas, Euroleague Basketball CEO, commented, “With Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways joining us, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans while further strengthening the league’s international presence.”
The 2025–26 Euroleague season will mark another milestone, as the competition expands to 20 teams — welcoming newcomers Dubai Basketball — with the Regular Season tipping off on 30th September. The season will culminate with the prestigious Final Four in Athens, Greece, from 22nd to 24th May 2026.
