DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways have today launched the new Abu Dhabi Pass at ITB Berlin, the world's largest tourism trade fair.

The new Abu Dhabi Pass transforms the visitor experience into a fully digital journey, simplifying access to the emirate’s offerings. Etihad passengers will receive an email with a link to access the Abu Dhabi Pass through a dedicated website, with no additional cost or app download required.

The free Abu Dhabi Pass unlocks a range of benefits for Etihad passengers and all visitors to the emirate. These include a tourist SIM card with 10GB data to stay connected, unlimited access to public buses, and 24-hour unlimited access to the hop-on-hop-off tourist bus network exploring key city attractions.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The launch of the new Abu Dhabi Pass reflects our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience by providing seamless access to the emirate’s diverse, world-class attractions, cultural landmarks, and entertainment offerings. Through this partnership, we aim to introduce Abu Dhabi as a top global destination to a wider audience, making it easier for our travel and tourism stakeholders to showcase the very best the emirate has to offer.”

Aysha Al Kaabi, Vice President Commercial Enablement & Engagement at Etihad Airways, said, “Our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi makes experiencing the emirate's attractions more appealing than ever. By combining transport, connectivity, and attraction discounts in one digital pass, we're making it simpler for visitors to enjoy Abu Dhabi's diverse experiences, from cultural discoveries to family entertainment.

The agreement builds on the success of Etihad's stopover programme, which welcomed 85,000 international visitors in 2024, compared to 12,000 in 2023. In 2025, the airline anticipates hosting more than 130,000 stopover guests, representing more than 50% year-on-year increase. When booking through etihad.com, visitors choosing to stopover in Abu Dhabi can also benefit from a complimentary hotel stay of up to two nights, turning their journey into two holidays in one.

Pass holders also enjoy exclusive discounts of 15% at Abu Dhabi's premier cultural venues including Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Abu Dhabi, and special rates at Yas Island's entertainment destinations. This includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld. The pass also provides access to deals at over 200 restaurants across the emirate and savings on popular experiences like desert safaris and guided city tours.

The Abu Dhabi Pass aligns with the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, enhancing the visitor experience through exceptional offerings and improved connectivity, and it supports the strategy’s goals of attracting 39.3 million visitors, creating 178,000 new jobs in the tourism sector, and contributing AED90 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP by 2030.

This is complemented by recent infrastructure developments including the new Terminal A at Zayed International Airport and an expanding Calendar of cultural and entertainment events.