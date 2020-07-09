DCT Abu Dhabi fosters creativity at home with a new series of online visual and performing arts classes

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) This July, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, is offering a new series of creative online courses to introduce audiences to the transformative power of the arts, in the comfort of their own homes. With live visual and performing arts courses for all ages, the Abu Dhabi Culture Online Classes programme provides a virtual platform for the workshops and classes normally offered at Abu Dhabi’s cultural and community arts centres.

Cultural education programmes from Berklee Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Art Studio, the Cultural Foundation’s Al Marsam Al Hor and Bait al Khatt, Al Qattara Arts Centre, and Bait Al Oud offer participants the opportunity to explore their creativity at home, nurture their talent and ignite their imagination. Courses subjects include painting, mixed media, storytelling through art, embroidery, pottery, Arabic calligraphy, voice lessons, music theory, lessons in piano, Oud and more.

The dynamic programme features a team of talented artists and art educators leading both English and Arabic classes, fostering an environment in which children, adults, emerging artists and musicians from all backgrounds and skill levels can develop their abilities. The interactive Zoom classes will enable participants to work on projects, share ideas, explore new areas and grow in their understanding and immersion in both visual and performing arts practice.

The Abu Dhabi Culture Online Classes programme further bolsters the wide-ranging offering of the emirate’s culture sector, with the classes joining an already robust roster of online sessions and performances and complementing the recent reopening of Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites.