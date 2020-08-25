DCT Abu Dhabi given Honorable Mention at PR Daily’s annual awards for 'Bike for a Child initiative'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has been recognised by a globally-respected awards body for its OneDCT (Bike for A Child) Corporate Social Responsibility campaign.

The Department collected an Honorable Mention in the Internal Communications Campaign category at PR Daily’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards for the initiative, where DCT Abu Dhabi employees helped to construct bikes for disadvantaged children.

PR Daily’s Corporate Social Responsibility Awards winners champion causes and initiatives that improved their communities, countries and the world, with the 2020 awards seeing more than 20 organisations lauded as the best of the best, with campaigns covering everything from carbon neutrality to mental illness and road safety.

Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Executive Director, business Support Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We already considered the Bike for a Child initiative a huge success, after 120 bikes were built for underprivileged children."

"The initiative also engendered a great sense of happiness, accomplishment and camaraderie for employees, knowing that the fruits of their hard work produced something that would bring joy to children. However, for this initiative to also be recognised by such a prestigious organisation as Ragan’s PR Daily shows that our pursuit of excellence, in everything we do at DCT Abu Dhabi, is making waves far beyond our shores. It is testament to the excellent work done by our CSR team and DCT Abu Dhabi should be very proud of this international recognition."

The OneDCT initiative saw the Corporate Social Responsibility team at DCT Abu Dhabi organise a series of fun and educational activities in October 2019, to ensure employees understood DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission, vision and values, and how to follow these values in their day-to-day work and home life.

The Bike for a Child initiative was part of this One DCT event, where staff had to construct bikes for disadvantaged children. This aimed was to encourage staff to accomplish goals using teamwork, initiative, and communication, as well as improving their sense of social responsibility by helping orphans and disabled children.

Over the course of four days, DCT Abu Dhabi employees built 120 bicycles for the children of Abu Dhabi, with the CSR Unit then delivering these bikes to two local charities, the Dar Zayed for Family Care, which provides care for orphans, and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, which supports disabled children.

The initiative also helped build awareness about DCT Abu Dhabi’s CSR programmes and initiatives, and it important work in using simple work to provide a great service for the Abu Dhabi community.

PR Daily is a news site produced by US company Ragan Communications which delivers news, advice, and opinions on the public relations, marketing, social media, and media worlds. PR Daily’s Awards programme celebrates the most successful campaigns, initiatives and teams in the communication, PR and marketing industries. As the leading voice in organisational communications - both internal and external - Ragan Communications recognises those who create and cultivate best practices.