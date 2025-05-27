DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the recipients of the fourth edition of the Urban Treasures Initiative, an annual celebration of long-running businesses that have shaped Abu Dhabi’s cultural and social landscape.

These businesses have contributed to cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the leading cities in the world for living and working. This award comes as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to preserve the emirate’s modern heritage and celebrate its rich history.

The ceremony was held at the Cultural Foundation during which 15 establishments from across the emirate were honoured for their longstanding presence and exceptional contributions to the local landscape.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, presented the awards to the winning institutions, which included: Khulood Club, Gulf Pastry, Zahrat Al Khaleej Nablusia Sweets, Orchid Tailoring & Embroidery Shop, Mohammed Farooq Perfumes, Al Jumaira Studio and Stores, Al Yahar Modern Restaurant and Kitchen, Three Star Watches Shop, Shawarma Ala Alragef Cafeteria, Happy Yemen Restaurant, Ahmed Sultan Al Salami Trading and Importing, Al Ain International Medical Polyclinic, Nauras, Baqala Cheese & Pickles Centre, and Al Sidr Natural Honey.

With the conclusion of its fourth edition, the Urban Treasures initiative has now honoured a total of 60 beloved local gems across Abu Dhabi, each recognised for their contributions to the emirate’s urban and social fabric.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said, “The Urban Treasures initiative continues to shine a light on the longstanding businesses that have added to Abu Dhabi’s character over the decades.

These establishments are enduring community pillars that reflect the spirit of our emirate, and by celebrating them, we honour these human stories and traditions. With each successive edition we celebrate businesses that are recognised for having a lasting impact within our community and inspire future generations to cherish their legacy.”

The Urban Treasures Initiative was launched with the aim of recognising the city's landmark homegrown businesses – including restaurants, bakeries, tailors, fabric stores, perfumeries, jewellers, pharmacies, photography studios, and similar establishments – which have thrived in Abu Dhabi for 20 years or more. Seeking to further raise the profiles of these “treasures” and preserve them for future generations, the award aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi’s Modern Heritage Initiative, which celebrates and safeguards the emirate’s more recent past.

Nominations for Urban Treasures 2025 were opened to the public, reflecting the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi's belief in the importance of involving community members in highlighting the authentic institutions that have been serving the community for decades. The nominations were then evaluated by a specialised committee based on a set of criteria, including key elements such as placemaking, urban history, community value, physical authenticity, and other factors that highlight the significance of these establishments within Abu Dhabi.